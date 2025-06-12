Jason Aldean’s Got Something to Say About Post Malone’s New Nashville Bar

Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is a staple in downtown Nashville, and soon, he'll have a new neighbor: Post Malone's new bar just started construction.

Aldean's bar is one of more than a dozen that are aligned with country music superstars on Broadway in Music City, but Malone's will sit right next to Aldean's and will be the largest celeb bar yet.

Aldean spoke with The Tennessean recently about Posty's new bar, and he didn't seem totally sold initially, saying, "I guess it’s fun. Post is all right. He’s a pretty good guy."

Pressed further, he lightened some, complimenting Post, who released a country album last August.

"I think Post has kind of carved out his niche here in town and got a lot of friends in town, a lot of artists … we love that dude," Aldean admits. "So he’s one that we kind of welcomed in and like, 'Yeah, we like him, he’s good. Come on in.'"

Not only is Aldean welcoming Malone and his bar with open arms, TC Restaurant Group — which runs venues named after Aldean, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and more — are financially backing Malone's new venture, as well.

Aldean is certainly correct about the rapper weaving himself into the country music scene. Multiple artists have told us at Taste of Country Nights that Posty has gone above and beyond to immerse himself in the country music culture in Nashville, rather than just dropping an album and bailing. F-1 Trillion came out in August and features several country collabs.

Post Malone's new Nashville bar doesn't have an opening date just yet, but it's going to be the biggest celebrity bar yet at 26,000 sq. ft.

