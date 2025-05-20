Jason Aldean says his wife, Brittany, is constantly interrupting his leisure time.

"I just feel like that's kind of a wife's job," he tells Taste of Country Nights. "If they just see you chillin', doing nothing, watching baseball or whatever, it's like, 'Hey, you should help me do this.'"

"And you're like, 'Okay, here we go,'" Aldean relates.

The "Big Green Tractor" singer has been off of the road for the past six months or so, but apparently he has not had much time to relax, watch TV, or do anything that he wants to do at home, for that matter.

"She gets on Amazon and orders all kinds of stuff and it comes to the house and I'm like, 'Oh, what's this?' And she's like, 'Oh, we're gonna redo Navy's room,' 'Oh we are? cool,'" Aldean jokes of his wife.

"Yeah, I gotta get back to work, man. I've been off the road for about six months and I'm itching to get back after it," the "Whiskey Drink" singer admits.

Aldean further explains how when he is on tour, their husband/wife dynamic shifts, since he can't help out at home and is laser-focused on his job, which is performing live for fans.

But in the past, he's told us that since he doesn't go on stage until 9PM or so, he's able to relax on the bus after soundcheck and watch some sports or whatever leisurely activity he chooses.

So in a way, his "work" is more like his vacation, and his home time is when he's really put to work, since his boss at home (Brittany) is much more strict than his tour boss (himself).

Plus, at home he has to do his own laundry.

Fortunately for Aldean, his 2025 Full Throttle Tour starts this weekend in Ohio, and he'll be back to kicking up his feet on the bus. After his May tour dates, he's got a break until July, then is on the road through the beginning of October.

