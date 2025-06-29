The Elvis Presley Song Played at Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Ceremony Will Melt Your Heart

Even billionaires love the classics.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez said "I do" in a star-studded wedding celebration on the island of San Giorgio in Venice, Italy, on Friday, June 27.

To underscore the emotional moment, the couple chose one of Elvis Presley’s most iconic and heartwarming ballads.

Which Elvis Classic Did They Choose?

Italian singer Matteo Bocelli, son of legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli, performed a moving rendition of "Can't Help Falling in Love" during the ceremony.

Listen to "Can't Help Falling in Love":

Before that, Bocelli set the tone with a live performance of "Anime imperfette," a contemporary Italian ballad, as the bride and groom made their entrance, per Vanity Fair.

The transition from the modern to the timeless echoed the couple’s blend of luxury and sentimentality.

Soon after tying the knot, Sánchez made the name change official, updating her Instagram handle and bio to read "Lauren Sánchez Bezos."

She also shared a wedding photo with her new husband.

"06/27/2025," she simply captioned the post.

The choice of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” wasn’t just elegant, it was symbolic.

First recorded by Presley in 1961, the song has become a wedding staple thanks to its tender lyrics and timeless melody.

For a couple whose lavish, days-long celebration drew the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Orlando Bloom, the sweet simplicity of the Presley ballad served as a surprisingly grounded—and deeply romantic—moment.

It’s a reminder that no matter how high-profile a love story may be, some traditions never go out of style.