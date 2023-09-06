Jeff Foxworthy Celebrates His 65th Birthday

It's a very special day in Jeff Foxworthy's household: The veteran stand-up comedian celebrates his 65th birthday on Wednesday (Sept. 6).

Foxworthy's career spans back to the early '80s, and he gained notoriety for his witty, redneck-focused one-liners. He has released a series of hit comedy albums, including his classic 1993 You Might Be a Redneck If... album. He's also known for a lengthy television career, including his own the Jeff Foxworthy Show, which ran in the mid-'90s.

The comedy legend typically keeps his personal life pretty private, and he didn't share any details about how he celebrated his milestone birthday on Wednesday. Though he's not typically very active on social media, he has made an exception in recent years to show off his love for his family — and specifically, his grandson, who was born in early 2021. At the time, he shared the news that his daughter Jules had given birth to a baby boy, saying, "With the birth of my first grandchild, everybody else on the planet dropped one spot on my rankings this week."

Since then, Foxworthy has continued to share glimpses into his life with his grandson, captioning one photo of the two of them together, "Me and my favorite guy on the planet."

Foxworthy has a handful of tour dates on the books at casinos and theaters this fall. He's playing for crowds in California, New York, Washington and Arizona, plus two nights in Las Vegas this December.

Earlier this year, Foxworthy told the Spokane, Wa.-based publication the Spokesman-Review that he's got no plans to retire — even as he nears his 40th anniversary of working in stand-up comedy.

"I don't want to stop since I still get so many ideas," he explained. "I just hope people continue to come out since I still have so much to say."