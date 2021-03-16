Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is a new grandfather, and he couldn't be happier. In fact, the Georgia native says the baby boy already tops everyone else he knows!

On Instagram, Foxworthy announced that his daughter, Jules, gave birth to her first child with husband Brendan Corley. "With the birth of my first grandchild, everybody else on the planet dropped one spot in my rankings this week," he wrote on Sunday (March 14).

Foxworthy revealed last August that his youngest daughter was expecting, giving fans a sweet reveal picture with the family, as well as a shot with oldest daughter, Jordan. Baby's here now, and Grandpa couldn't look happier in the first photo with the little guy:

In preparation for his grandson's arrival, Foxworthy practiced another of his talents: Art. The "You Might Be a Redneck" comic and actor explained how the mama-to-be wanted a picture of a baby zebra for the nursery, "So I drew her one!"

"Can't wait to meet this little guy in March!" he added, hashtagging #GrandpaLife.

The 62-year-old Foxworthy was a headlining comedian on his own and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour in the '90s and '00s. He also starred in The Jeff Foxworthy Show for two seasons, on ABC and then NBC. Most recently he hosted an A&E show called What's It Worth where he went into people's homes to look at their collectables. A 10-episode first season aired in August and September 2020.

Fellow comedians Howie Mandel and Kenan Thompson congratulated the star on becoming a new grandfather. Foxworthy doesn't post to his Instagram page often, but it seems likely the new baby will be a big part of his life moving forward. Both his daughter and son-in-law's pages are set to private.