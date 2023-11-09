Jelly Roll had quite a big night at the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 8). The rapper-turned-country singer turned in two high-profile performances and won New Artist of the Year, but his night was already special long before he hit the stage.

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, turned to social media to share a clip of the couple arriving at the awards ceremony in downtown Nashville in high style, dressed to the nines and rolling up in a flashy convertible.

The couple make quite an impressive entrance, dressed alike, with Jelly Roll donning a black satin suit, while Bunnie opts for a black dress with a plunging neckline and sheer sleeves. The couple are both wearing oversized crosses in the video clip, which is set to the tune of Jelly Roll's song, "When I Get Rich."

A number of comments spotlight how Jelly Roll stops and shakes hands with each of the Marines who are stationed outside to escort arrivals onto the red carpet, calling him out for his class.

Jelly Roll opened the 2023 CMA Awards by performing "Need a Favor," joined by Wynonna Judd. He gave a rousing speech when he took the stage again to accept his award for New Artist of the Year, and then he closed the show by teaming with K. Michelle for a gospel-flavored rendition of the Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge."

The singer didn't even make it out of the building with his first-ever CMA Award before dropping it, causing it to shatter all over the floor, but he'll receive a replacement:

