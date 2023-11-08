Jelly Roll Says Wife Bunnie Xo Will Be the ‘Talk of the Red Carpet’ at CMA Awards

Country Music's Biggest Night, the 2023 CMA Awards, is on Wednesday (Nov. 8), and Jelly Roll promises he and his wife will be worth looking out for on the red carpet going in.

Jelly stopped by to talk to us backstage ahead of the show and said he plans to top the outfit — and the entrance — he and wife Bunnie Xo made at last year's CMAs.

"Oh, I'm Mr. Clean Fresh — what I'm wearing is something I've never wore," he teases. "It's different for me and it's going to complement my wife, which is the most important thing."

The star's influencer wife, Bunnie Xo, is going to be the real focus, the "Need a Favor" hitmaker promises.

"I think Bunnie is gonna be the talk of the red carpet, is my prediction."

Last year, Jelly Roll rolled up to the red carpet in a really massive way, driving in a 1976 Cadillac convertible. He has something different in mind this year.

Jelly Roll Bunnie Taste of Country loading...

"This year, it's gonna be crazy," Jelly Roll says, adding that he does have a fancy car picked out. "It's an old school car too, but it's like ... people are gonna see it and lose their mind. It's everybody's favorite car."

While Jelly Roll is sure he and Bunnie will win on the red carpet, he admits he's still as shocked as ever to get to attend the CMA Awards, let alone be nominated. He's up for five prizes going into the show.

He says just getting to be in the crowd — and getting a shot to appear on TV with his wife — is more than he's ever dreamed of. So win or lose on Wednesday night (8PM ET on ABC), Jelly Roll is already a winner.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

10 Things You Didn't Know About Jelly Roll The Jelly Roll: Save Me documentary on Hulu tells Jelly Roll' s complicated life story and spares no details. He's shockingly honest about addiction, prison, his childhood and his insecurities. Here are 10 key takeaways from the project. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

11 Songs that Foreshadowed Jelly Roll's Country Music Career Jelly Roll has taken the country music world by storm over the past year, and he will release his first full-length country album, Whitsitt Chapel, on June 2. Before he jumps right into the deepend of the genre, let's take a walk down memory lane. There are 11 songs that seemed to foreshadow his country music career.