Jelly Roll Says Wife Bunnie Xo Will Be the ‘Talk of the Red Carpet’ at CMA Awards
Country Music's Biggest Night, the 2023 CMA Awards, is on Wednesday (Nov. 8), and Jelly Roll promises he and his wife will be worth looking out for on the red carpet going in.
Jelly stopped by to talk to us backstage ahead of the show and said he plans to top the outfit — and the entrance — he and wife Bunnie Xo made at last year's CMAs.
"Oh, I'm Mr. Clean Fresh — what I'm wearing is something I've never wore," he teases. "It's different for me and it's going to complement my wife, which is the most important thing."
The star's influencer wife, Bunnie Xo, is going to be the real focus, the "Need a Favor" hitmaker promises.
"I think Bunnie is gonna be the talk of the red carpet, is my prediction."
Last year, Jelly Roll rolled up to the red carpet in a really massive way, driving in a 1976 Cadillac convertible. He has something different in mind this year.
"This year, it's gonna be crazy," Jelly Roll says, adding that he does have a fancy car picked out. "It's an old school car too, but it's like ... people are gonna see it and lose their mind. It's everybody's favorite car."
While Jelly Roll is sure he and Bunnie will win on the red carpet, he admits he's still as shocked as ever to get to attend the CMA Awards, let alone be nominated. He's up for five prizes going into the show.
He says just getting to be in the crowd — and getting a shot to appear on TV with his wife — is more than he's ever dreamed of. So win or lose on Wednesday night (8PM ET on ABC), Jelly Roll is already a winner.
