Jelly Roll wasn't exaggerating when he said that his wife, Bunnie Xo, was going to turn heads on the 2023 CMA Awards red carpet.

The singer's wife — also a noted podcaster and social media personality — stunned on the carpet in a structured black dress with delicate gem detailing, long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder design that put a spotlight on her tattoos.

But that wasn't the only thing turning heads about the country couple's carpet walk: For the first time, Jelly wore an outfit specifically intended to complement his wife's. The singer rocked a sleek, delicately-embellished suit that paired with Bunnie's witchy ensemble.

Altogether, the effect was downright striking: It even felt a little like Gomez and Morticia Addams were walking down the carpet.

Jelly's one of the strongest contenders of the night at this year's CMA Awards, with five nominations under his belt and a couple of the evening's highest-profile performances on the horizon. He'll open the show with a solo performance, then return to the stage with K. Michelle later in the night to tribute the Judds with a performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge."

Flip through the gallery below to see Jelly and Bunnie dazzling on the 2023 CMA Awards red carpet.