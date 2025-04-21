Jelly Roll’s Daughter Cooked a Mouthwatering Easter Dinner — See What She Made!

We already know that Jelly Roll's 16-year-old daughter Bailee is a talented singer and an aspiring criminal defense lawyer.

But that's not all: She's one heck of a chef, too.

Bailee took charge of the family's Easter dinner over the weekend, creating a meal that would be impressive even if a fully-grown adult with lots of cooking experience had made it.

Jelly's wife — and Bailee's bonus mom — Bunnie Xo showed off the finished results on TikTok, taking fans on a tour of each mouthwatering dish.

"So the kid decided to cook us Easter dinner tonight, and holy freakin' cannolis. Look at this," Bunnie says in the video, zooming in on two perfectly-crispy roasted chickens before panning over to a casserole dish of bubbling baked mac and cheese.

Potatoes and asparagus served as sides for the family's dinner, and in the video, Bailee was also putting the finishing touches on dessert: Homemade strawberry shortcake.

"Girl, you wifey material!" Bunnie joked at the end of the video.

It seems that the Roll family's Easter dinner incorporated some classic dishes, while also forgoing the traditional ham. It's possible the family just prefers chicken, and it's also possible that they're avoiding red meat due to the diet Jelly is following as he continues his weight loss journey.

For the past few years, Bailee had been growing up in the spotlight, as her dad has become one of country music's biggest contemporary stars. Fans have followed along as Bailee hit classic teen milestones like learning to drive and going to prom.

Bailee — often as a guest on Bunnie's podcast — has also opened up about the difficult parts of her childhood, including her relationship with her mother Felicia Beckwith, who struggles with drug addiction and legal troubles. She opened up about her mother's "manipulative" behavior, and shared her own experiences of her mom pressuring her to use drugs, without Jelly or Bunnie's knowledge.

These days, though, the young girl is thriving, and she frequently makes appearances in Bunnie's social media posts, as well as her own TikTok. In mid-March, she introduced fans to her boyfriend, whom Bunnie has dubbed "Gabe the babe."