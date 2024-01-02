Jelly Roll was in New York City during the countdown to midnight on New Year's Eve, repping country music as the sole performer from the genre on Dick Clark's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

He made a big impression on the long-running New Year's broadcast, performing not one, but three of his songs as a medley.

First up was the leading track off Jelly's Whitsitt Chapel album, "Halfway to Hell," an album cut that the singer's been teasing as his next single. From there, he modulated into his Jessie Murph duet "Wild Ones" — and Murph herself made a cameo in Times Square to sing the song with him.

Jelly closed things out with "Need a Favor," his No. 1 radio hit from 2023.

It was the cap on a banner year for Jelly, who hit a number of country music milestones in 2023, from high-profile, televised performances to awards show nominations and victories to the release of his highly-anticipated debut country album. He was one of the genre's biggest stars in 2023, and he's headed into 2024 with more momentum than ever: Jelly is a two-time nominee going into the Grammy Awards.

Jelly often chooses to wear clothing items of personal or sentimental significance during big TV performances, and his New Year's gig was no different. The singer wore a custom jacket emblazoned with the phrase "Bad Apples" and a logo of an apple core; diehards know that that comes from his unofficial "Bad Apples" fan club, the name that Jelly fans have taken for themselves ever since the early days of his career.

Also included on the singer's shirt was the name of his daughter, Bailee Ann, written in cursive prominently on the lapel.

Bailee was on hand to celebrate New Year's with her dad in Time's Square: When the ball started to drop and the countdown to midnight entered its final 10 seconds, Jelly was among the performers who returned to the stage, and he brought his daughter as well as his wife, Bunnie Xo, with him. Bunnie also introduced his performance on live television.

Jelly is known for stealing the show during big musical events and New Year's Rockin' Eve was no exception. When show host Ryan Seacrest came out to shake his hand after his performance, the singer responded by giving Seacrest a big bear hug, and picking him up clean off his feet.

New Year's Rockin' Eve was just one of a handful of TV specials that took place this New Year's. Of course, the most country-centric of them was Nashville's Big Bash, CBS' annual broadcast live from Music City. Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, Elle King and more performed during that show.