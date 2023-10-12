Jelly Roll is not only one of the most successful country artists right now, he is also extremely humble — if not a bit self-deprecating. So when he took a hard tumble recently, he decided to share the video with the whole world, so they could laugh with him.

Jelly Roll narrates what was never intended to be, but became a blooper video. He shared it on TikTok — it's a look behind the curtain of his private life.

The star was excited that his tour bus got to pull onto the tarmac and right up to an awaiting private jet. So, he decided to document the rare occurrence on video. He tells the story of how he planned to capture the moment.

But what happened was unplanned. Watch:

As he's exiting the private plane, the door opens up and becomes stairs so passengers can get on the ground safely. Video shows Jelly Roll going down the set of stairs to reach his bus on the tarmac.

The first few steps are no issue, but that last one ... Jelly Roll misses it and takes a pretty hard fall.

Video rolls as Jelly's phone falls to the ground, and you can hear him say, "Yeah, I think I broke something!"

You then see people assisting him to make sure he is ok — and he is. Jelly Roll put the hilarious footage together to give himself and his fans a laugh.

Jelly Roll's current single, "Save Me," featuring Lainey Wilson, is shooting up the charts. The crossover star is out on his Backroads Baptism Tour currently.

