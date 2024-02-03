Jelly Roll had a big night on Friday night (Feb. 2), when he took the stage to tribute Jon Bon Jovi at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles. The excited singer not only performed, but he also documented much of the all-star night on social media.

The annual Grammy Weekend event featured a star-studded lineup that the rapper-turned-country singer could hardly believe — including Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and Lenny Kravitz, who introduced Jelly Roll before he hit the stage to perform "Bad Medicine."

Afterward, he did not try to contain his excitement at getting to perform.

"You’re the fu--ing man, Bon Jovi,” Jelly Roll exclaimed as he left the stage (quote via Rolling Stone).

Jelly Roll also rubbed shoulders with a crowd that included more of the biggest stars from across all genres of music, documenting several different highlights with little-kid excitement:

Lainey Wilson was also on hand to perform "We Weren't Born to Follow," while Shania Twain sang "Bed of Roses." Jason Isbell performed "Wanted Dead or Alive," and the War and Treaty sang "I'll Be There for You" at the special event, which also featured a joint performance between Bon Jovi and Springsteen.

Scroll through the pictures below to see highlights from Jelly Roll and more at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event: