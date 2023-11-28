Jelly Roll nabbed front row seats to Monday's WWE Raw in Nashville, and then he got involved in the fighting.

The "Save Me" singer did Randy Orton a solid during his match against Domnik Mysterio. Watch as she shoves JD McDonagh and then Mysterio after they confront him outside the ring.

The move really upset Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

"That's a DQ!" howled Ripley after the match. "@DomMysterio35 beat @RandyOrton thanks to that Jelly Dude!"

Orton actually won the match — his first since returning from a year-long absence. Afterward he approached Jelly Roll and thanked him for the assist.

"I just felt like I was backing my boy," Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) said afterward. He'd also admit that Orton was the reason he was there.

"Dude, I'm so glad you came," Orton shares. "If you wouldn't have come, I might have been in a little bit of a predicament."

After Jelly's shove — a move that seemed to affect Mysterio twice on his way back to the ring — Orton picks up his opponent and tosses him into the broadcaster's table.

It was a wrap soon after, but there could be a sequel.

"I feel like there's some unfinished business now," Jelly Roll says during the interview at the top. "Makes me wanna lose a little weight and go kick Domnick's a--."

Orton wasn't the only WWE star Jelly Roll met on Monday. He was also formally (very formally) introduced to Alpha Academy, but then R-Truth comes in thinking he's about to satisfy his sweet tooth.

