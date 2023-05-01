Jelly Roll’s Highly Anticipated Album, ‘WHITSITT CHAPEL,’ Is OUT NOW!

After dominating Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 consecutive weeks — ultimately breaking the record of most weeks spent at No. 1 — No. 1 hitmaker Jelly Roll is well on his way to mainstream, multi-genre stardom.

Along with serving as direct support for Eric Church this fall, the multi-genre phenomenon just announced his 2023 44-city Backroad Baptism Tour with openers Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf and Josh Adam Meyers.

Wrapping a history-making, breakthrough year for 2022, the former convict sold out Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and released the riveting anthem "Need a Favor" along with the soul-stirring ballad "She," both from his highly anticipated album, Whitsitt Chapel, that is out now!