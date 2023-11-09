Jelly Roll Went All Out to Get Wynonna Judd to the CMA Awards

Wynonna Judd admits that when Jelly Roll first asked her to join him for a CMA performance, she declined. So, he sweetened the deal.

The two singers performed "Need a Favor" to open the 2023 CMA Awards.

Jelly Roll also closed the show with K. Michelle, singing the Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge."

His recording of the same song can be found on the A Tribute to the Judds album.

Talking to Billboard post-performance, Judd explained her issue.

"He literally phoned me and said, 'So can you sing on the CMA Awards?' and I went, 'No I can't because I have to be in Texas Wednesday night.'"

Judd's Back to Wy Tour stops in San Antonio on Thursday night (Nov. 9). Those logistics did not slow Jelly's roll. Here's Wy again:

"He said, 'What if I can get you there on a private plane?' I said, 'I'm in.' So, he got me a private plane and here I am."

The well-kept secret began the show and gave a jolt to the three-hour ABC broadcast. Judd would tell Taste of Country and assembled media that she considers Jelly Roll a good friend and she was very nervous about the performance. That, she says, is why she looked unstable at times. A playback finds the singer clutching Jelly's arm for support.

"I got out there and I was so nervous, I just held on for dear life," she states. "And that's the bottom line."

The Back to Wy Tour continues into December. Jelly Roll is currently on a break from the road after winning New Artist of the Year at the 2023 CMAs.