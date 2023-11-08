The 2023 CMA Awards featured performances from classic country stars and progressive contemporary artists, plus one moving tribute to a legend.

Jelly Roll opened the CMAs with Wynonna Judd and "Need a Favor," but he was hardly done. He's set to close the show as well, with a stirring cover of the Judds "Love Can Build a Bridge."

Judd wasn't the only surprise performer. Eric Church would join Morgan Wallen to sing "Man Made a Bar" and Post Malone would make his country stage debut with Wallen and Hardy.

Among the legends booked to perform at the CMAs were Alan Jackson, Tanya Tucker and Kenny Chesney. The show always looks for an out-of-genre artist to tie into the show, and this year was no different. Post Malone has been flirting with country music for years, and his collaboration with Morgan Wallen and Hardy leaves many wondering if he's got something concrete in his future.

2023 CMA Awards Performances:

Ashley McBryde, "Light On In the Kitchen"

Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Chris Stapleton, “White Horse”

Dan + Shay, “Save Me the Trouble”

Jelly Roll and Wynonna Judd, “Need a Favor”

Jelly Roll and K. Michelle, “Love Can Build a Bridge”

Jimmy Buffett Tribute featuring Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Zac Brown and Mac McAnally

Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Leave Me Again”

Lainey Wilson, “Wildflowers and Horses”

Luke Bryan Medley

Luke Combs, “Where the Wild Things Are”

Morgan Wallen and Eric Church, "Man Made a Bar"

Morgan Wallen, Hardy and Post Malone, Joe Diffie Tribute

Tanya Tucker, Little Big Town, “Delta Dawn”

Old Dominion, Meg Moroney, “Can’t Break Up Now”

The War + Treaty, “That’s How Love Is Made”

2023 CMA Awards Performance Pictures Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Kelsea Ballerini are among the country stars performing at the 2023 CMA Awards. See the best pictures from the show.

The 2023 CMA Awards aired live on ABC from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning hosted the show for a second straight year. Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and Morgan Wallen were nominated in the Entertainer of the Year category. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes