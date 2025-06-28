Search Intensifies at Texas Lake After Car Linked to Missing Man Jeremy Neves Is Pulled From Water, Body Inside

Nearly three months after Jeremy Neves vanished without a trace, the search for the missing 25-year-old from Abilene, Texas, took a dramatic and heartbreaking turn.

On Thursday, June 26, authorities discovered a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero submerged in Lytle Lake—a car believed to belong to Neves.

According to the Abilene Police Department, a body matching his physical description was found inside the vehicle.

"The body has been sent for autopsy to confirm identification and determine the cause of death," APD said in a statement.

"The Abilene Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the Neves family during this difficult time," they added.

An active investigation is ongoing.

Community-Led Manhunt

Neves was last seen on April 3, leaving the Guitars and Cadillacs nightclub just after 11 p.m., per KTXS 12.

When early leads ran cold, concerned community members rallied together, organizing multiple search efforts.

Desperate for answers, Neves’ family eventually brought in Rapid Compassion Collective, a nonprofit that helps locate missing persons.

Their dive team located the vehicle submerged in the lake and immediately alerted authorities.

A Family’s Heartbreak

The discovery is a crushing blow to Neves’ loved ones.

His cousin, Shawn Murphy, launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and provide support for Neves’ mother, who has special needs and depended on him for care.

"Jeremy had a child-like spirit and would give the world to anyone," Murphy wrote. "We are devastated."