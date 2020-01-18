Is it too early for summer songs? Because Jillian Cardarelli just dropped “Cool Girl,” a warm-weather anthem that sounds more like the beach than her snowy native Massachusetts.

The new song from the rising now-Nashville-based singer-songwriter is built around a straight-shooting female who knows what she wants. And as mainstream country music continues to flirt further with pop and electronic realms (especially tempo songs), “Cool Girl” encompasses a fair balance of pop and country tendencies. The song harnesses a catchy book-ended chorus hook brought to life by Cardarelli’s confidence and live instrumentation (the song was cut with a live studio band at Starstruck Studios in Nashville). The rising singer says she instantly connected with the song, which Tina Parol, Logan Brill and Dave Pittenger wrote.

“When my producer Alex [Kline] played me this song, I immediately fell in love with it because it exudes confidence,” Cardarelli tells Taste of Country. “I love the message of the song: Don’t be afraid to make the first move, and go after what you want. While the song itself is about a relationship, I think it can translate to anything in life, to believe in yourself and strive to go after your dreams with fearless passion.”

Cardarelli’s sweet-and-sassy vocals and girl-next-door delivery harken back to the female stars of ’90s country, citing Shania Twain, Faith Hill and Martina McBride as some of her influences. She debuted the song live on Jan. 14 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Listening Room in Nashville, with Kline as well as fellow songwriters Charles Esten and Lance Carpenter. Radio Disney Country also premiered the song ahead of its Jan. 17 release.

Did You Know? Cardarelli has opened for acts including Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery and Dierks Bentley.

17 Songs From Women in Country That Demand Your Attention in 2020:

Jillian Cardarelli’s “Cool Girl" Lyrics:



I'm gettin' tired of waitin’ / If you want somethin' just take it / And I've wanted you for a long time / Since the first night you and me locked eyes / We always hang out at the same bar / So why not jump in my car / We could go for a little ride / I bet you look good in the moonlight / Yeah I could wait three days to call you back but what's the fun in that

Chorus:

I ain't tryin' to be the cool girl / The let ya make the first move girl / I wanna take it fast and kiss you slow / Yeah baby are you ready to go / Let me take away the mystery / I want you and you want me / My heart could fall for you if I let it there I said it / I ain't tryin' to be the cool girl

I don't know what you're used to / If them other girls straight shoot you / But I gotta say what's on my mind / And I can't get you off of mine / We could dance around and 'round this thing / But baby here's the thing

Repeat Chorus

Bridge:

I ain't tryin to be the cool girl / The let ya make the first move girl / The I don't care what you do girl / I wanna be your never wanna lose this girl

Repeat Chorus