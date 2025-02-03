Jimmy Carter’s Posthumous Grammy Award Put a Spotlight on His Faith

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter held many accolades and special distinctions over the course of his life, but "Grammy Award-winning" isn't typically among the distinctions attached to his name.

However, he's actually won a small handful of golden gramophones in the past, and on Sunday night (Feb. 2), the former president was posthumously awarded his fourth Grammy.

His grandson Jason accepted the trophy on Carter's behalf, acknowledging the support Carter's fans have sent their family since his death in December.

"Lately over these last few weeks we've felt this enormous outpouring of love from all around the world," he said from the stage. "... And I just wanna say that having his words captured in this way, for my family and for the world, is truly remarkable."

"And I think really means so much at this moment in our history as a country, as a world, to bring people together," Jason continued. "To preach that love and that kindness."

The late Carter won Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording at the 2025 awards show, during the non-televised Premiere Ceremony that took place before the broadcast.

His award came for his narration in Last Sunday in Plains: A Centennial Celebration, a collection of folk songs, sermons and lessons from his home church of Maranatha Baptist in Plains, Ga.

The collection includes musical performances from an array of vocalists, including country stars like Darius Rucker and LeAnn Rimes. It came out in August 2024, intended as an early celebration of Carter's 100th birthday on Oct. 1, 2024.

Carter died on Dec. 29, 2024, just a few weeks before the 2025 Grammy Awards took place.

During his acceptance speech, Jason thanked those who contributed to making Last Sundays in Plains, including the singers who lent their talents to the songs as well as the church that meant so much to their family.

"Maranatha Baptist Church, y'all, which is a tiny Baptist church where my grandfather taught Sunday school 30 times per year for 50 years," he concluded. "And this brings it home in such a real way."

The 2025 Grammy Awards aired on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+. The biggest country winner from the awards show was Beyoncé, whose Cowboy Carter album claimed both Best Country Album and Album of the Year.