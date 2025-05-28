John Deere has announced some big changes to their line of farm equipment that will streamline how Americans get produce.

Farming in America has been plagued lately by a labor shortage. According to Ag America, the U.S. is consistently facing farm labor shortages, which are hurting the supply chain.

John Deere is trying not only to get ahead of this issue, but they are looking to cash in by introducing autonomous farming equipment.

FOX Business reports that John Deere CEO Josh Jepson is starting to roll out autonomous machines that have the "ability to get the job done at the right time," keeping things constant, no matter what issues may arise with labor.

Jepson was a guest on The Claman Countdown, where he further broke everything down.

"Think about every step a farmer does for corn and soybeans — whether that's tillage, planting, spraying and harvesting. We will make all of those autonomous here over really probably the balance of the decade," he explains.

Jepson also mentions that this will help bring families back together, allowing farmers who were stuck to having to man the farm to be able to attend kids' sporting events and other events that they might have missed out on at home.

In 2022, Deere debuted an autonomous tractor that had six cameras around it to detect objects in its way. That was just the beginning. Since then, they have been hard at work trying to make our fruits and vegetables more sustainable and available while keeping prices low.

By 2050, global food demand is expected to increase by 50 percent, and John Deere wants to be ready for it, with everything from autonomous lawn mowers and tractors to a fully autonomous Deere dump truck.

