After a long night onstage, what is the fast food snack singer-songwriter John Morgan craves?

We asked him when he checked in with Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, and he had a great response.

Morgan named the "Out West-style burger with a quesadilla on the side" as his go-to order from fast food restaurant Cook Out.

If you have never whipped through Cook Out late in the evening, you don’t know what you are missing. The menu is sprawling, and John Morgan's order was not even listed at my location, but I went for it anyway.

Now, most human beings would never combine a burger and a quesadilla, but thankfully I am not a normal man, and this surprising combo was absolutely delicious.

As for Morgan, not only does he possess a top-shelf fast food order, but his latest single "Friends Like That" featuring Jason Aldean has rocketed up the charts.

It’s no surprise that Morgan and Aldean collaborated — the newcomer's entrance into the country music world was heavily influenced by Aldean and an Uber ride. If you don’t know the backstory, it's worth checking out.

Morgan’s album Carolina Blue dropped in April.

Wood is host of the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning from 6-10AM CT on the Taste of Country app, on local affiliates where available and online at tasteofcountry.com.