John Morgan is already well-known to country music fans as one of Nashville's most sought-after hitmakers, but he's been stepping into the spotlight on his own in recent years.

His strong mix of traditional country elements and blue-collar rock is why Taste of Country has chosen Morgan as one of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is John Morgan?

John Morgan is a 29-year-old singer-songwriter who's been making waves in country music for several years now, first as a songwriter, and more recently as an artist in his own right.

Originally from North Carolina, Morgan moved to Nashville in 2019 to pursue his musical dreams.

It wasn't long before Jason Aldean offered him both a publishing deal and a record deal with Night Train Records, Aldean' personal label imprint under the banner of BBR Music Group.

He's since scored several hits as a songwriter for Aldean, as well as Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch and Thomas Rhett.

What Are John Morgan's Top Songs?

Morgan has written quite a few hits for Aldean, including No. 1 songs “Trouble With a Heartbreak” and the Grammy-nominated ACM Single of the Year “If I Didn’t Love You,” Aldean's duet with Carrie Underwood.

He also wrote Aldean’s 30th No. 1 hit at country radio, "Whiskey Drink."

Morgan has also released a string of singles including "Friends Like That," which features Aldean and reached No. 1 in both the U.S. and Canada.

What Are John Morgan's Career Highlights?

Morgan released his debut EP, Remember Us?, in 2023, followed by his debut album, Carolina Blue, in April of 2025.

He has opened for Aldean, Ernest, Riley Green, Nate Smith, Jameson Rodgers and more, as well as headlining his own shows.

Morgan has received positive press coverage from the Tennessean, Billboard, Holler, American Songwriter, Music Row, Taste of Country and more, and he has also performed on the Grand Ole Opry.

What's Next for John Morgan in 2026?

Morgan released a new single titled "Kid Myself" in 2025, and he's got several festival appearances in the U.S. and U.K. on his tour schedule already in 2026.

Visit his official website to keep up with the latest on John Morgan.