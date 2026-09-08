Jon Pardi dedicated one of his biggest love songs to Summer Pardi during a surprise performance in Cabo.

The country star performed at a fireside pop-up during Country Splash, where the crowd joined him for “Head Over Boots.”

Pardi then dedicated the song to his estranged wife, a notable moment given the state of their relationship.

Jon Pardi Dedicates Song to Summer

Pardi's “Head Over Boots” appeared on his 2016 album California Sunrise and became one of his signature love songs.



Read More: Jon and Summer Pardi Divorce Timeline: Filing Date, Family Update

The performance was shared by Music Mayhem Magazine on Instagram, showing Pardi performing for the crowd at the fireside event in Cabo.

His dedication comes months after Summer filed for divorce from Pardi, giving the romantic song a different context.

Summer Pardi Filed for Divorce

Court records show Summer filed for divorce in Davidson County, Tenn., on May 12, 2026. Pardi was served with the complaint the following day.

The couple publicly announced their split shortly afterward.

After much thought, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. Our daughters will always remain our highest priority, and we are committed to moving forward with love and respect as co-parents.

Pardi and Summer married in 2020 after meeting through a mutual connection in 2017. They share two daughters, Presley Fawn, 3, and Sienna Grace, 2.

Summer's Family Health Scare

Around the same time she filed for divorce, Summer shared that her father, Larry Duncan, had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

A little life update on my dad... I know everyone on here loves him dearly, even those who don't know him personally. He's a special guy, and he's gonna kick cancer's ass.

Duncan initially sought medical care after injuring his back in a tractor accident. Doctors later discovered several bone fractures and bulging discs before additional testing revealed his cancer diagnosis.

The family health news came less than 24 hours before Summer, and Pardi publicly announced the end of their marriage.