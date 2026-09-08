Jon Pardi is letting fans in on the tough times he's facing as he navigates his divorce from his wife, Summer.

Historically, the singer doesn't get too granular about his personal life on social media. But he opened up his DMs for a round of "Ask Me Anything" on Monday (Sept. 7), answering fan questions about his daily life and upcoming tour stops.

READ MORE: Jon + Summer Pardi Divorce: A Timeline

He also responded to a couple of fans who asked how he's doing after ending his five-year marriage.

Jon Pardi Says He's Feeling "Defeated" After Divorce, But Focused on Healing

Pardi didn't explicitly mention his split, which he and Summer announced in July. But it certainly sounds like the breakup is a major part of his personal life right now.

"Hanging in there," he replied, after one fan asked him how he's "truly" doing right now. "Just a little defeated right now."

Jon Pardi, Instagram Jon Pardi, Instagram

He elaborated on that in a subsequent slide, explaining that he has faith that things will get better.

"I'm in the tunnel right now and it's not a cave. I will be out one day!" the singer explained. "Thanks for so many kind concerns and love!"

READ MORE: Two Country Divorces + a Wedding All Happened the Same Week!

"Onward!" he added, writing that being the "best me" and the best dad possible is his end goal.

Jon Pardi, Instagram Jon Pardi, Instagram

When they announced their split, Jon and Summer Pardi emphasized their continuing commitment to parenting their two young kids. The ex-couple share two daughters: Three-year-old Presley and two-year-old Sienna.

Jon Pardi Dedicates a Love Song to His Ex-Wife Summer

Pardi sang a fireside pop-up show at the first-ever Country Splash Festival in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over Labor Day weekend. There, he gave an acoustic performance of his hit love song "Head Over Boots," then dedicated the song to his estranged wife.

READ MORE: Jon Pardi Dedicates 'Head Over Boots' to His Estranged Wife Summer, Two Months After Divorce Announcement

"I'm gonna send that out to Summer Pardi because I love her," he told the fans, "but you know what, I love you too."

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The lyrics to "Head Over Boots" include the chorus, "'Cause you're the one I want, you're the one I need / Baby if I was a king, you would be my queen / You're the rock in my roll, you're good for my soul / It's true / I'm head over boots for you."