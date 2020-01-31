Josh Abbott and his wife, Taylor, are expecting their second child together. The couple revealed the exciting news on social media on Wednesday (Jan. 29).

Abbott, who fronts the Texas country band the Josh Abbott Band, and Taylor's new bundle of joy will arrive in June. They have not yet learned the new baby's sex.

"Surprise!" Taylor writes on Instagram. "We are so excited to share the news that we are adding another member to the group this year."

Baby Abbott will join big sister Emery Ferryn in the Abbott family. Emery was born in May 2017, when Abbott and Taylor were still just dating.

"When she told me she was pregnant, it wasn't an 'Oh s--t' moment," Abbott later shared. "I cried. I was like, 'This is amazing. We're in love, we're gonna have a baby. This is the way life is supposed to be, right?'"

Abbott and Taylor got married in July 2018. At the ceremony, Abbott serenaded his new bride with a song he'd written just for her and the big day.

Abbott divorced his ex-wife, Amanda, in 2014 after publicly admitting his infidelity and alcohol abuse on Twitter. Those struggles and the dissolution of his marriage drove the content of his 2015 his album, Front Row Seat. Josh Abbott Band's latest release is 2017's Until My Voice Goes Out.