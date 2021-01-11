Watching the precious video that the Josh Abbott Band shared via Instagram on Saturday (January 9) reminds us of two things: Live music will return, and Randy Travis is a treasure.

“Moments like this are when I think to myself, 'how is this my life?'" Abbott writes alongside a video that shows him onstage with Randy Travis, serenading the country legend with his own hit, "Forever and Ever, Amen."

"Like all of you, I grew up on the music of Randy Travis. He's a legend. This song was my wife & I's 'send-off dance' at our wedding," Abbott shares. "For him to come to our show and us have this moment, it's just special. I'm soaking this one in."

The moment took place at the iconic honky-tonk Billy Bob's Texas. Travis was there to enjoy the show, but the audience was caught by surprise when the Country Music Hall of Famer was wheeled out to listen to the rendition of one of his biggest hits up close.

And seeing Travis smile and cheer throughout the performance? Well, it does a heart some good.

At 61 years of age, Travis is as relevant in the genre as ever. Last year, the legendary country artist released his first single since his debilitating stroke in 2013, a titillating traditional country song called "Fool’s Love Affair."

Josh Abbott Band also continue to release new music throughout the ongoing pandemic, having released their new album The Highway Kind last November. "The Highway Kind is the album I wish we had put out seven years ago," Abbott said in a press release about the album upon its release. "The lyrics, the melodies, the subtle touches; this album is the very best effort from our group."