There's one new country song you absolutely need to hear this week, but more than a dozen more that will spark interest. This week's list of new releases is robust for early January.

Find new music from Gabby Barrett, "My Boy" singer Elvie Shane, Nashville star Charles Esten and several acts that made annual Artists to Watch lists.

We also shared the covers of new albums EPs announced or released this week. That list includes America's Got Talent star Drake Milligan and more.

Scroll down to see 15 new songs, album and announced albums from country music's biggest hitmakers. This weekly list is a wide-ranging gathering of projects from legends, newcomers and more. Listen (or click to listen) when possible.

14 Songs Released This Week (Dec. 30-Jan. 5):

Adam Doleac, "Ain't She"

Annie Bosko, Annie Bosko EP (Jan. 5)

The Castellows, "I Know It'll Never End"

The Castellows, A Little Goes a Long Way EP (Announced for Feb. 9)

Charles Esten, "Make You Happy"

Colin Stough, "I Still Talk to Jesus" (Acoustic)

Drake Milligan, "Don't Leave Me Loving You"

Drake Milligan Jukebox Songs EP (Announced for Feb. 16)

Elvie Shane, Damascus EP (Announced for April 19)

Elvie Shane, "What Do I Know"

Randall King, "Coulda Been Love"

Sawyer Brown, "Nashville Cat"

Tigirlily Gold, "I Tried a Ring On"

This Week's Song You Need to Hear!

Josh Abbott Band, "She'll Always Be"