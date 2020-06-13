Josh Abbott and his wife, Taylor, have welcomed their second child, a son named Luck David Abbott. The couple announced the joyous news in a post to social media on Friday (June 12).

The couple shared two sweet shots via the Josh Abbott Band's Instagram, beginning with a picture of Luck David sweetly swaddled in a blanket emblazoned with a cross that reads, "Baby Abbott." A letterboard behind him indicates that Luck David was born on June 10, 2020, weighing in at 9 lbs. and measuring 20.5 inches.

A subsequent picture shows the happy couple with their newborn and his older sister, Emery Farryn, who was born in May 2017.

"I really am #TheLuckiest. Overjoyed to introduce my boy Luck David Abbott to the world," Abbott writes to accompany the pictures. "Mama & baby are healthy, happy, & home now. Big sister is excited. Can’t wait to celebrate with all of you when we start touring again!"

Abbott and Taylor wed on July 8, 2018. They were already parents together by then; the couple welcomed Emery Farryn on May 5, 2017.

The couple announced they were expecting another child in a social media post on Jan. 29, writing, "Surprise! We are so excited to share the news that we are adding another member to the group this year."