Josh Turner has one of those voices you recognize the moment you hear it.

The deep-voiced country star has spent years making records, and hits like "Your Man" show off that ultra-recognizable voice. But there was another job he once tried to land that had nothing to do with a country song.

Josh Turner Auditioned for Home Depot Commercial, Lost to Josh Lucas From 'Yellowstone'

That's right: Turner once threw his hat in the ring for a Home Depot ad spot, but he didn't get the gig!

The commercial ended up going to actor Josh Lucas, who country fans may also recognize as young John Dutton on Yellowstone.

Turner told me about the audition when I asked him on Taste of Country Nights if he had ever been approached about doing any voiceover work.

"I hate to say it, but the stupid Home Depot commercial that everybody hears every five minutes on every channel on TV, I read for that," Turner said.

"But they decided to go with a different Josh and chose Josh Lucas," he said.

Seems as though The Home Depot really wanted someone named Josh to be their voice as the two were amongst the finalists for the gig.

Josh Turner Has Auditioned For Several Voice Acting Roles

Turner tells me "I've read for several big things like that, that didn't go my way, but whatever, I'm not bitter," he joked.

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Considering Turner has one of the most recognizable voices in country music, it's easy to imagine him delivering a Home Depot commercial. But in this case, another Josh got the job.

Read More: Josh Turner’s ‘Your Man’ 20th Anniversary – Win a Signed Guitar + Vinyl

And if you ever hear that commercial again, you'll know there was a country star who almost had the gig.

The 19 Oldest Stars in Country Music Some of the most beloved older stars in country music are still out there making music at least part-time, while others have been out of the public eye for years, or even decades. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker