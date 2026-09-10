Lock the door and turn the lights down low — this is your chance to win some music that's soft and slow. Twenty years ago, Josh Turner released his sophomore album Your Man, which redefined his sound and gave country music hits such as "Would You Go with Me" and the title track "Your Man." The album debuted at No. 1 on the country charts, and went on to sell three million copies.

To celebrate the album's 20th anniversary, Turner has released an anniversary edition that was remastered from the original analog tapes by Grammy-nominated mastering engineer Kevin Reeves and features the bonus track "Hard Headed." The vinyl was done entirely in Nashville, making it a special “Made in Nashville” release for fans.

Taste of Country and Taste of Country Nights are giving you the chance to win a very special signed guitar and vinyl. Three runner-up winners will each receive a signed vinyl.

Here's what you can win:

Grand Prize (1 winner): Signed guitar + signed vinyl

Runner-Up (3 winners): Signed vinyl

Ready to play? Here's how to enter to win.

Get social with us. Like, follow and share using the prompts below. The more you interact, the more entries you earn. Enter Thursday Sept. 10, 2026, through Thursday Sept. 24, 2026, for your chance to win.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those 21 and older. One winner will be selected on Thursday Sept. 24. Prize is provided by Universal Music.*