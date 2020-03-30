Justin Moore is reminding us that an ice-cold beer can take our troubles away with his "Why We Drink" video.

Directed by Cody Villalobos and shot at Moore's home in Poyen, Ark., the clip finds the 35-year-old country singer spending some quality time outdoors and indulging in activities that range from driving around in an open field, to riding horses, to hanging out by a bonfire with a couple of friends.

Moore's mom, Charlene Moore — who inspired the song — also makes a cameo at the beginning of the video, and questions her son's drinking habits. He responds by serving up a few good reasons for why he believes there is no harm in polishing off a "cold one" now and then.

"'Cause they're ice cold / 'Cause it's hot out / 'Cause we're Jon boat sittin' with a line out / 'Cause we're a little messed up, but it's cheaper than a danged old shrink," Moore reasons while lip-syncing the chorus throughout the song. "'Cause we're grown up / 'Cause we're still kids / 'Cause we love doin' things 'cause our daddies did / 'Cause it's alcohol abuse if you pour one down the sink / Yeah, that's why we drink."

With current events being centered around coronavirus (COVID-19), we could use some light-hearted material to help get is through the day. Moore's video couldn't have come at a better time.

Like most people, the country star is currently quarantined at home with his family, learning how to adjust to a new normal. Earlier this month, the father of four even shared a video of his home-life on Instagram, showing his three daughters, Rebecca Klein, Kennedy Faye and Ella Kole, seated on chairs and working on their laptops at a large desk.

"The girls at ‘school’ lol," Moore wrote.

"Why We Drink," written by Moore with Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy and Jeremy Stover, is featured on the singer's fifth studio album, Late Nights and Longnecks. The project, released on July 26, 2019, also includes hit single, "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home."