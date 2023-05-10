Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Justin Moore was blown away by Priscilla Block the first time he saw her. It's why she's just his second female duet partner ever.

The two sing on "You, Me and Whiskey," a song from his just-released Stray Dog album. I had the chance to sit down with him for a long in-depth conversation, and I wanted to know: Why her?

"She and I played a show together not too long ago," Moore recalls. "I was blown away. I thought she was great, I thought her songwriting was great, she sang great and I thought her rapport with the audience was really impressive."

"I told her that night that if there's anything I can ever do for ya, I'm a fan and I'd be happy to; and then I asked her for a favor — to sing on my album."

After we both shared a laugh at that, Moore got serious once again and said he was glad that she decided to say yes, because Priscilla Block has a tremendous future ahead of her, and that she is on a rocketship to the top.

Moore didn't set out to have a duet on his seventh studio album, it just kind of happened that way. In the end, he is really excited that the song, "You, Me and Whiskey," is out and playing on country radio stations all across America.

Check out my full interview with Justin Moore here, or wherever you get your podcasts from — just search for Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

