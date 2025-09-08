K. Michelle Finally Wins Her Fight to Make a Country Album After Years of ‘No’

K. Michelle’s dream of releasing a country album is finally becoming a reality.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum has built her career on R&B for more than a decade, but country has always been her first love.

After years of being told no — and fighting her label every step of the way — she’s finally getting to make the record she’s always wanted.

Country First

“Country was always my first genre that I did,” Michelle told Us Weekly.

She explained that her label steered her toward R&B because of the climate of country music at the time.

“I just remember every single album, I fought with my record label, and they would tell me every single album that I finally would get to put out my country album … and every time, [they would say] it was the next album,” Michelle said.

Eventually, she grew tired and confronted her label. After a tense “two-hour meeting,” Michelle stood her ground.

“I said, ‘No more, no more. I will not be doing that. I’m going to be able to release the music that I’m supposed to be releasing,’” the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer recalled.

‘Jack Daniel’s’ and a Taste of What’s to Come

Fans can hear her country sound now with “Jack Daniel’s,” a single she describes as an ode to “the only man I trust.”

It’s not her first foray into country. In 2023, she released “Tennessee” as a bonus track on I’m the Problem, which she has confirmed will be her last R&B album.

Born and raised in Memphis, Michelle’s Southern twang has always been part of her voice.

She says her diehard fans already know how naturally country has fit into her live shows.

A Country Upbringing

Michelle’s love of country goes back to childhood, when she grew up listening to Dolly Parton and The Judds.

A voice instructor encouraged her to study the finer points of the genre — including yodeling — which helped her earn a music scholarship to Florida A&M.

Now, she promises her country album will reflect the same traditions she grew up on.

“Not to toot my own horn, but … I grew up traditional country. It is full, traditional country. And I’m so excited for country music lovers to really hear that,” Michelle said.

Looking Ahead

Michelle hasn’t revealed too many details about the project yet, but she says fans can expect something that speaks to both longtime supporters and country purists.

“I have to do what I’m supposed to be here doing,” she added. “So, yeah, it’s time.”