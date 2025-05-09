Brooks & Dunn Say They ‘Have the Juice’ for a Brand New Album

Could a new Brooks & Dunn album be on the way?

While at the ACM Lifting Lives Gala on Wednesday (May 7), the duo gave a little insight into what's next for their career.

Although Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have been enjoying giving new life to their old catalog of music, it sounds like there is room for some new songs before it's all said and done.

"I still think we have the juice to be able to sell a new one," Dunn says of releasing a new album. "I just want to put one more through the goal posts."

Brooks provided more details, saying the two have chatted with a record label about a potential studio project.

"We're kicking along," Brooks explains. "We're working on it, we're pushing that row."

"We've got a label that we had a really great meeting with," he continues. "They can't make us make a record, but they would love to see us do it. They don't want to put out a record that's not a great record."

Aside from that conversation, the country veterans didn't make it clear if they have kicked around song ideas, or if they've tried to get into a studio yet.

Will Brooks & Dunn Release New Music?

One things that could push Brooks & Dunn toward a new project is a renewed sense of excitement and motivation from their recent tours. They feel that their audience has only grown since they last traveled together.

"We had a heck of a run in the '90s when we got together and for a long time. Then we went and did solo projects and kicked around for a minute," Brooks said after the duo won their 17th Duo of the Year Award at the 2025 ACM Awards Thursday night (May 8).

"Then we squeezed back together and the chances of finding this audience that we have in the last couple of years is pretty minuscule," he shares. "We're looking out there now at crowds going, 'I don't know how y'all found us, but this is really cool.'"

"Every show is sold out, it's crazy," Dunn adds.

Brooks & Dunn just wrapped up another leg of their Neon Moon Tour. Up next, they'll play a handful of festivals before hitting the road with Morgan Wallen on his I'm the Problem Tour, which begins in July.

The duo's calendar shows performances dotted across North America through Oct. 3.

