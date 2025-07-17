Ronnie Dunn’s ‘Papergate’: Country Legend Responds After Getting Caught With ‘Whiskey Glasses’ Cheat Sheet

Ronnie Dunn is poking fun at himself after fans caught him using a lyric cheat sheet during a surprise performance with Morgan Wallen.

Brooks & Dunn joined Wallen onstage during his Miami stop on the I'm the Problem Tour to sing “Whiskey Glasses.”

The crowd went wild — but some eagle-eyed fans noticed Dunn had a little help: a printed page of lyrics in hand.

Videos surfaced on TikTok showing the country legend glancing down during the performance.

“Oh no no no — not Brooks & Dunn reading the lines to ‘Whiskey Glasses,’” one concertgoer joked in a viral clip.

Rather than shy away, Dunn leaned in. He posted a video to Instagram recapping the night, proudly showing off the lyric sheet taped to a piece of paper.

“I’m about to sing a Morgan Wallen song that I don’t know,” he says in the clip. “But look at this — if I can read it, we’ll be OK.”

The text onscreen jokingly reads “Ronnie = dyslexic,” and in the caption, Dunn dubs the moment "Papergate."

“Hell, I’m still learnin’ ‘Neon Moon.’ Love ‘Whiskey Glasses' … be patient … RD,” the caption reads.

Fans weren’t just forgiving — they were cheering him on. “You’re a legend. Sing the alphabet if you want,” one person commented.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re holding a phone book, we’re still screaming,” another wrote.

Dunn's Redemption

Luckily, Dunn will have more chances to lock in the lyrics.

Brooks & Dunn are set to open for Wallen during his upcoming tour stops in Arizona, Washington, California, and Canada.

The I'm the Problem Tour kicked off in Houston on June 20 and concludes in Edmonton on September 13.