Post Malone is preparing for his next chapter in country music, following his 2024 album F-1 Trillion.

In the midst of his massive Big A-- World Tour, the country newcomer is carving out time to craft a new album which will be a deep dive into traditional country music.

What started off as a knee-deep move into the classic country sound has become a full submergence, according to musician Derek Wells, who has become a part of Malone's band. The Nashville-based guitarist reveals that Post's next album will be a step back in time.

"There's also more fiddle, pedal steel, guitar solos," Wells explains to The Tennessean. "Where we started as two feet over the line into traditional country on F-1 Trillion has turned into head, chest, shoulders and feet across the line on where we're headed with the next batch of songs."

Malone's move to country music was inspired by much of the music he was introduced to as a kid. His mother was a fan of the genre, and his father was a wedding DJ spinning everything under the sun. Post's drive to create music that is unique to him landed him a spotlight in Sony's For the Music campaign.

"I’ve always just tried to make music that’s true to who I am — no matter," Malone said in his campaign spotlight. "I make what makes me happy, so to be part of something that celebrates artists for doing their own thing and pushing boundaries, that feels really special."

When Will Post Malone Release a New Country Album?

Specific details like a title and release date for Malone's next country offering have yet to be revealed. While his first album included several collaborations with Nashville's finest, it's unknown if he'll take the same approach this time around.

He does have a hefty stack of songs ready to go, however: It's already been confirmed that he has recorded 35 songs for the project.

Now it's "just a matter of which ones to rock and which ones to sock," he told Billboard in April.

Malone is currently touring the globe on his Big A-- World Tour which will keep him on the road through Sept. 14, with stops in North America and Europe.

