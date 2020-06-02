Kacey Musgraves ‘Will Not Be a Bystander’ in Fight Against Racism

Since just after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, people throughout the United States have been protesting racial injustice. In a tweet, Kacey Musgraves promised to "do whatever I can [to] help break the DISGUSTING, damaging cycle [of] racism and systemic privilege causes."

On May 25, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, died as a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck. Floyd had been handcuffed by police after they detained him on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes; video shows Chauvin kneeling with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd tells Chauvin that he can't breathe, then becomes unresponsive. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in response to Floyd's death.

"It’s been hard to find the words to adequately convey how outraged and sad I am," Musgraves writes. "WHITE PEOPLE HAVE HAD IT SO FUCKING WRONG SINCE THE BEGINNING."

"I will not be a bystander," she adds.

To that end, in recent days, Musgraves — who has long been an advocate for equality for LGBTQ+ people as well — has been retweeting reflections from other artists and sharing ways for fans to take action. Some of her suggestions include signing petitions, contacting elected officials and making donations to causes such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Thomas Rhett — who is raising a black daughter — Tim McGraw, Lady Antebellum and many more have joined a call for change after Floyd's death. The music industry is making a community-wide statement on Tuesday (June 2) with #TheShowMustBePaused as well.