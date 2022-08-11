Kane Brown will make history as the first male country singer to perform on the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. The singer is set to perform his new single, "Grand," from his upcoming Different Man album on the Toyota Stage.

Brown released "Grand" on July 22 and confirmed on social media that is is a "pop single."

Brown's VMAs performance will be unique in that it will feature "cutting-edge" mixed reality technology. The technology is powered by the Famous Group — the company has produced similar activations for the Super Bowl, MLB All-Star Game and NFL Wild Card Slime Game on Nickelodeon.

In addition to his performance of "Grand," Brown's 2020 song "Be Like That" featuring Swae Lee & Khalid will be included in a segment leading up to his performance. In the segment, fans will enjoy "a musical journey from NYC to New Jersey" in the Toyota Corolla Cross. This is the fourth year Toyota has served as the exclusive sponsor of the VMAs remote performances.

Other stars set to perform on the awards show include Nikki Minaj, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco. Although this year's show marks Brown's first performance, he helped represent country music at last year's event with a nomination for his "Worldwide Beautiful" video in the category of Video for Good.

The performance slot makes Brown the first male country singer to perform on the show, with past country performers including Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on MTV from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8PM ET. Brown's Different Man album, which features "Grand," will be released on Sept. 9.

