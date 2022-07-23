Kane Brown will release his highly anticipated next album, Different Man, in September. To hold his fan over until the project's Sept. 9 release date, the country singer has released a new track titled "Grand."

In the song, Brown sings about his early dreams of being a musical star, but also the mental struggles he's encountered pursuing his passions. Ultimately, he counts it all as gain by the time he hits the chorus.

"Ain't life grand? / Only ones I keep around me is my fam / No coincidence, it's always been the plan / And I always keep it trilly with the fans / Oh, ain't life grand? / And I love a little whiskey in my hand / Make it disappear then reappear again / Matter fact I never want this life to end, until the end, yeah," he sings in the chorus.

Brown is calling his latest musical offering a "pop single" on Instagram. While leaning pop, the song also features a heavy trap influence. "Grand" could be the biggest crossover for the "Heaven" singer since his collaboration with Marshmello, "One Thing Right."

"Grand" will be part of Brown's third studio album, which will also include "Whiskey Sour" and "Leave You Alone." The rest of the project will feature previously unreleased songs, which means "Memory" (a Blackbear collaboration) and "Blessed & Free" (Brown's collaboration with H.E.R.) will not be on the track list. However, fans can expect to hear the long-awaited "Mad at This World," featuring his wife Katelyn, on Different Man.

The "One Mississippi" artist calls his bride his "secret weapon" that he has been waiting to "unleash." Katelyn had musical aspirations of her own in the past before meeting her husband.

In addition to announcing his new album, Brown has been teasing a tour for 2023, and he is soliciting fans' input on who should join the tour lineup. The suggestions in the replies include Brown's buddy Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Brian Kelley, Restless Road, Ashley Cooke and others.