The Reasons Kane Brown Is Excited, But ‘Nervous’ to Be a Boy Dad

Kane Brown is an amazing father to two young daughters, Kingsley and Kodi. He's confident in parenting them — he seems to have mastered being a "girl dad" — but with a baby boy on the way this year, the country star admits he's feeling a bit nervous.

"I'm excited — I mean, I'm nervous because it's three babies, and I love my little girls. But I am really excited to have a son just 'cause I have, like, all this stuff," Brown says. That includes, "a basketball court, a racing simulator, golf simulator."

"My oldest is so girly. I'm like, 'Why do I have all this stuff if my kids ain't gonna use it?' You know?"

The singer and his wife, Katelyn, told fans on Christmas 2023 that they were expecting again.

"I think my middle child, Kodi, she's gonna be a brut," he says, explaining the dynamic of their family, "And then I'm worried for my son, because I feel like she's gonna pick on him."

"He better not come out and be a little .... I don't wanna say the word," he jokes.

So, will the Browns be investing in a minivan? If it were up to Kane, yes, he tells Taste of Country Nights — but Katelyn isn't a fan.

"I was gonna lower it, make it a really cool pimped out dad minivan," he says. "One like a Honda Odyssey — I thought that would be clean."

Only time will tell if the soon-to-be mom of three will change her mind and allow Brown to "pimp" the family ride.

Brown is hitting the road for his In The Air Tour starting in March.

