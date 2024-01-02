In 2023, Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn were the husband-and-wife duo country fans didn't know they needed: The couple scored a massive hit with their duet "Thank God," becoming the first husband-and-wife to top the country charts since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's "It's Your Love" in 1997.

The Browns have said they hope to record more music together in the future, but maybe they should expand their group into a full-on family band — or better yet, let their adorable kids take center-stage.

The couple's two young daughters, 4-year-old Kingsley Rose and 2-year-old Kodi Jane, prove that they've inherited their parents' talents, hopping onstage together at a party for some Taylor Swift karaoke. Microphones in hand and grooving out in their best party dresses, the two toddlers sing and dance along to the music.

Every duo needs two members with complementary skill sets, and Kingsley takes on the role of lead vocalist for this performance, belting on Swift's "Shake it Off" as she stands on the higher of the two stage platforms.

Meanwhile, her younger sister holds down the rhythm section and sings backup vocals, taking breaks from the mic occasionally to show off her killer dance moves.

Katelyn posted the video on social media, and she didn't say exactly where it was filmed, though it seems likely that the event in question was Kodi's second birthday party.

The youngest member of the Brown family turned two on Dec. 30, and her star parents also recently shared a video montage in honor of her birthday. Compiling photos and video clips of the little girl's life so far, the tribute post was set to Brown's autobiographical song about fatherhood, "For My Daughter."

Little Kodi won't be the baby of the family for too much longer. In a Christmas post late last month, the Browns revealed that they are expecting baby No. 3. There's no word yet on their third child's sex or due date.