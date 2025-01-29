Kane Brown has a song on his new album, The High Road, that epitomizes his most important job: Being a dad.

The song is called "Backseat Driver," and even though the lyrics closely mirror Brown's home life with three small children, he didn't write the song. Actually, there's a line that really bugs his wife, Katelyn.

"7:30 in the morning in a Mickey D's drive-thru / Two muffins, one coffee and a little bitty orange juice," Brown sings.

The country star describes his wife as "so organic," so she was not too thrilled that the beginning of the song starts out with lyrics that opposite their real-life family.

"I mean, I'm up at 7 or 7:30, but not for Mickey D's. We make our own breakfast. My wife's so organic," Brown tells Taste of Country Nights.

"The Mickey D's line, that was me when I went to high school," the "Like I Love Country Music" singer explains.

As far as Katelyn's reaction to the opening line about heading to Mickey D's and ordering for the kiddos — they have three — Brown admits with a giggle that his wife "did make a statement about it, yeah."

Even though the writer of "Backseat Driver" told Brown he was free to change any lyrics, the star decided to leave the song the exact way it is, because it's perfect. He didn't want to take any credit away from the writer.

And when she got through the rest of the song, Katelyn cried. So did her mom, Karen.