Kane Brown is a force to be reckoned with in country music, with 12 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since 2017.

With a resume that large in such a short period of time, Brown is in high demand when it comes to performances.

Once an artist "makes it," they usually start adding things to their list of needs backstage before their performance.

This seems not to be the case for the "Miles on It" singer, at least as far as he is concerned. His family is a different story.

Brown was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where host Evan Paul asked him what is on his list of requests for backstage before each show. Brown said, "Tequila."

After saying that, he paused and giggled.

Then, Brown revealed that even though that is all he needs backstage, when his family rolls with him on the road, the list tends to get quite extensive.

"Everything else that's on there is what [Brown's wife] Kate puts on there for our family or what they just put on so they can ask for something."

Being that earlier in the conversation, Brown referred to his wife as "so organic," it's likely that whatever she does add to the list is expensive and might not be that easy for a local venue runner to find.

Depending on which show of Brown's that you attend, he could either be performing with a belly fully of organic food and tequila, or just a belly full of tequila, if his wife and kids aren't there with him for that performance.

20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized Kane Brown has built himself quite the career: He's come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single, "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, Brown was covering other country stars' songs for social media. Now, he is a star, with nine No. 1 hits under his belt, including a special duet with his wife Katelyn. There's no ceiling to this Tennessee boy's success!