Kane Brown Reveals Big Mistake He’s Been Trying to Fix for Over a Decade: ‘I Hate This’

If Kane Brown had access to a time machine, chances are he would go back to his teenage years and tell himself not to get a giant Batman symbol tattooed across his chest.

During a recent interview, the country singer was asked about a tattoo that he wouldn't mind getting rid of. He made it very clear that he regrets his Dark Knight body art, saying at one point, "I hate this tattoo" and revealing it is the reason he doesn't take his shirt off anymore.

"I can't stand this tattoo on my chest," he states before explaining, "It started when I was 18 and it's been a cover-up three times."

"I've been trying to get this done since I was 18," he continues. "And now it's turned into a hawk, and you can actually tell if I take my shirt off, but if I don't take my shirt off, you can't see the hawk's face."

While most have only seen the top of the cover-up in public appearances, a screenshot shared to Reddit shows the entire thing.

Kane Brown attends Univision's 36th Premio Lo Nuestro Romain Maurice, Getty Images loading...

Kane Brown's Tattoo Transformation

Although many early photos of Brown's tattoos have been scrubbed from his social media pages, a quick Google search will reveal that his chest has undergone a few transformations over the years.

This Pinterest photo shows a cross and the Bible verse John 3:16, which says, "For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life."

Related: Country Stars Who Are Hiding Shocking Tattoos

This Pinterest find shows the beginnings of the Batman tattoo, which Brown says he got under the influence of an ex-girlfriend. He told Taste of Country the whole story in 2016.

Kane Brown's Batman Tattoo Was Never Finished

The process of getting the Batman symbol on his chest was a lengthy one that was never finished. Evidently, the tattoo artists got into some trouble before he could complete the job.

“So then he halfway finishes it, then he goes to jail," Brown recounts. "I have to wait a year because no other tattoo artist will touch it. But after I found out what he went to jail for… I was like, I'm not messing with this guy anymore. I had to find my new tattoo artist and he's been working on it forever.”

The "Miles on It" singer says the cover up still needs some work, but it's painful.

“I still need like two hours on it, but it's so dark and black that I have scar tissue there… when you go over it, it just, it hurts so bad.”