Kane Brown must be feeling better. After canceling a handful of shows due to recent illness, the "Heaven" singer shared a video of himself enjoying an impromptu post-breakfast dance party in the kitchen with his daughters, Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 1.

The video — filmed by his wife Katelyn — was posted Monday (Feb. 6) and begins with the country star showing off some of his dance moves, much to the delight of his girls. Kingsley stands in her chair and giggles as Daddy gets his groove on, while Kodi watches with an unsure look at first. Once Brown asks her to dance, she gets a big grin on her face and reaches her arms up to Dad.

It isn't too long before Kingsley decides she's going to join in on the fun. Forgoing breakfast, she slides down from her chair and asks to be picked up, too. Brown crouches down and before long he's bouncing up and down with his girls in his arms. Tiesto and Tate McRae's song "10:35" blasts in the background.

The dancing however, is short-lived.

"Woo, Daddy's tired," Katelyn says with a chuckle at the end of the video as Brown takes in a deep breath of air.

It's good to see the "Thank God" singer moving about again after he was forced to cancel the remaining international shows on his Drunk or Dreaming Tour due to illness. He shared on social media late last month that he was so sick it brought him to tears.

The U.S. leg of Brown's tour is expected to go on as planned. The trek begins on March 16 with Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LoCash as tourmates and will run until June.