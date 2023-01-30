Kane Brown canceled a second-straight date on his European tour, effectively bringing the trek to a premature end.

Doctors say the singer won't be able to perform by Tuesday night (Jan. 31), meaning his show in Stockholm, Sweden, has been canceled. This comes after he scrapped a Jan. 29 show slated for Berlin, Germany.

"Man, when sickness brings you to tears," he tweeted on Sunday. "Like WTF."

Stockholm — unfortunately we have to cancel tomorrow night's show. I have been very sick over the past few days and the doctors have said that I will not be able to perform tomorrow. I'm upset I won't be able to see you guys and play for you. Tickets will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase. Hopefully we'll be back soon and will make it up to you.

Brown and his wife were both in Europe for portions of the tour, but judging by comments on his Instagram, she's returned to the United States. Photos find them enjoying London, taking in popular tourist sights like Big Ben at Westminster Palace.

"Wish we could be taking care of you babe! Can’t wait for you to get back home," she wrote to him on Sunday.

The international leg of his 2023 Drunk or Dreaming Tour started on Jan. 17 in Glasgow and included nine shows after several in Canada and Australia to close out 2022. Brown's next tour stop will be the American Drunk or Dreaming Tour opener in Grand Rapids, Mich.

On Feb. 11, he'll perform at the Super Bowl Music Fest in Phoenix.