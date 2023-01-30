Kane Brown is currently overseas for his 2023 Drunk or Dreaming Tour, but the singer was forced to cancel his planned Sunday night (Jan. 29) stop in Berlin, Germany. He's been fighting an illness for a little while now, and though he did everything he could to get to the stage, he ultimately had to call off the event hours beforehand.

"Hey Berlin — I'm so sorry to do this at such late notice but unfortunately we have to cancel tonight's show," Brown wrote in an Instagram Story. "I've been sick the past few days and have tried to power through."

The cancellation is the result of medical advice, he continues. "After seeing 2 doctors we had to make the difficult decision to cancel. Refunds will be processed automatically from your original point of purchase," the singer explains. Though the show is canceled for now, he hopes to put another date on the books for his Berlin fans in the future.

"I hope to be back soon and make it up to y'all. I love you guys and am so sad I can't play for you tonight," Brown concludes.

Over on Twitter, Brown revealed just how miserable this bout of illness is, telling one fan that he's got a 103-degree fever.

"Man when sickness brings you to tears like wtf," he wrote in one tweet.

His physical illness is also making the singer feel pretty homesick. He posted a photo of himself and his wife Katelyn, who is currently stateside taking care of their two daughters.

"I just wanna be home with you and the babies," the singer captioned his post.

"Wish we could be taking care of you babe!" Katelyn replied in a comment. "Can't wait for you to get back home."

According to the tour calendar on his website, Brown is scheduled for one more show on Tuesday (Jan. 31) in Stockholm, Sweden, before he heads back home. After that, his calendar will resume on Feb. 11 at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Phoenix, Ariz.