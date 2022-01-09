Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are adjusting to life as a family of four after their second child, Kodi Jane, was born on Dec. 30. The couple's oldest child, two-year-old Kingsley, is now a big sister -- and by the looks of things, she's a natural at it.

On Saturday (Jan. 7), Katelyn shared a sweet series of photos of the two kids, with Kingsley's love for her baby sister on full display. The pictures show her snuggling and holding baby Kodi, while in one, she adorably plants a kiss on Kodi's forehead.

"Nothing melts my heart more than seeing Kings love on her little sister," Katelyn wrote in the caption of her post.

It's the latest in a series of snapshots Brown and Katelyn have shared of her pregnancy and Kodi's birth. However, before welcoming the newest member of their family, they kept it quiet that they were expecting. The news came as a surprise to fans when the superstar couple announced Kodi's birth on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31.)

In early January, Katelyn shared a post explaining why she chose to keep her pregnancy away from the spotlight. "These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me," she wrote. "Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I've ever made. Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable."

In recent days, Katelyn also revealed how she told Brown that she was pregnant with Kodi, sharing a video of herself waking him up to show him a positive pregnancy test.

Brown got to spend almost the entire first year of Kingsley's life at home with his family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, during the latter half of Katelyn's second pregnancy, he was on the road for his Blessed & Free Tour. That run of dates launched last October, and picked up again on Jan. 6. It'll run through early February.