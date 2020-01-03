Thanks to baby Kingsley, Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae have a new favorite room in their Nashville home. The country star and his wife recently invited Extra into their house for a look at their daughter's nursery.

In the video above, the couple offers a tour of the chic room, built on a palette of neutral colors including white and beige. Above Kingsley's crib is a neon light displaying her name, and hanging above the dresser is a sketch drawing of a lion wearing a crown, which symbolizes strength. Accenting the enchanted forest theme of the room is a mini giraffe-shaped rocking horse and a sculpture of an elephant mounted on the wall.

"This is definitely our favorite room in the house now," Katelyn says. She also admits to being the one who often changes the diapers, but claims that Brown is "the best swaddler":

"He gets her in there and she stops crying right away," she says.

The "Homesick" singer is about to embark on his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, and he'll have his family with him at times during the trek. Brown will be getting a new tour bus that will be adaptable for the baby, as they'll be knocking out a portion of the couch near his bed on the bus to fit a crib.

The couple welcomed Kingsley Rose on Oct. 29. Brown released the song "For My Daughter" in honor of his baby girl, penned as a promise to be the best father possible. He kicks off the Worldwide Beautiful Tour — with Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson — with a handful of dates in Europe, beginning on Feb. 2 in Dublin, Ireland. The North American portion of the tour launches on Feb. 29 in Atlantic City, N.J., and continues through May 9.