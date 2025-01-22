With Kane Brown set to drop a new album called The High Road on Friday (Jan. 24), the "Good as You" singer stopped by Taste of Country Nights for a conversation with host Evan Paul, and the topic of Brown's three kids came up.

Brown lit up as soon as his children were mentioned, as he was asked if they understand that they are well off financially, and that money is hard to come by for most people.

Brown said, "Dude, funniest thing I ever heard my daughter say was, we were taking her to Disney, and we were like, 'Okay, we want you to know this is your birthday present.'"

Brown explained to his 5-year-old daughter, Kingsley, that she would not be getting any other presents for her birthday.

Brown continued, "Of course she ended up getting presents. Not from me, though, I will say, not from me. I don't want her to be spoiled, but she got presents."

Not to get lost in the details, Brown reset the story. "Anyway, we were talking like, you know, 'Not everybody, there's a lot of people, even adults that haven't got to come to Disney.'"

Brown went down this long list of reasons that some people don't ever get the chance to go to Disney, mainly focusing on the money aspect, but it didn't seem to faze his daughter one bit.

Brown said she just looked at him and asked, "Why don't they just sing?"

After laughing that one off, Brown kind of shrugged and said, "It's having a conversation with a 5-year-old."

